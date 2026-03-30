Canadian firm to design inland tugs for Brazil's Transpetro

Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), in conjunction with Brazilian shipyard Indústria Naval Catarinense, has begun development of new inland pusher tugs.

The vessels will support the bunkering operations of Transpetro, a subsidiary of Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company Petrobras, at its various terminals.

RAL said the tugs will be designed specifically for this service and will be developed to provide the manoeuvrability, control, and operational reliability required for bunkering support and barge handling in Brazilian ports.