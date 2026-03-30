Canadian firm to design inland tugs for Brazil's Transpetro

Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), in conjunction with Brazilian shipyard Indústria Naval Catarinense, has begun development of new inland pusher tugs.
The vessels will support the bunkering operations of Transpetro, a subsidiary of Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company Petrobras, at its various terminals.
RAL said the tugs will be designed specifically for this service and will be developed to provide the manoeuvrability, control, and operational reliability required for bunkering support and barge handling in Brazilian ports.
The tugs will be classed by Bureau Veritas. Each will have an LOA of 18.7 metres, a moulded beam of 9.2 metres, a draught of 3.7 metres, and accommodation for up to 10 crewmembers.
The propulsion for each vessel will consist of a pair of Z-drives, each powered by 450kW directly coupled high-speed diesel engines. RAL said the Z-drives will allow for optimal manoeuvrability and control during barge handling operations in restricted waterways and port environments.
Electrical power will be supplied by two diesel generator, ensuring redundancy and reliable operation for all onboard systems. The firefighting equipment on each tug will meanwhile a small monitor connected to an independently diesel-powered pump.