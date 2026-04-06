Maritime Partners' newest escort tug hits the water

A new tug ordered by Maritime Partners was recently launched at Master Boat Builders' facilities in Coden, Alabama.
Marauder is the first in a planned series of eight tugs. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in May 2026 and conclude in 2027.
Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said the new tugs will be capable of escort and harbour assist duties.
Upon completion, Marauder will have a length of 88 feet (27 metres), a beam of 43 feet (13 metres), a depth of 19.5 feet (5.94 metres), and accommodation for six crewmembers.
Two Caterpillar 3516E engines that each produce 3,500 hp (2,600 kW) at 1,800 rpm will drive Steerprop fixed-pitch, four-bladed propellers to deliver a speed of 13 knots and a bollard pull in excess of 90 tonnes.
Design work on the new tug was undertaken by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping and US Coast Guard Subchapter M requirements.