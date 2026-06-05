Tanker News Roundup | June 5 – Asian yards focus: VLEC delivery to Singapore, product carrier orders and more

A new ethane carrier has been delivered to a Singapore-based operator. Orders have meanwhile been placed for a range of vessels including LNG carriers, product/chemical tankers, and VLCCs.
South Korean shipping company Heung-A Line has selected China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group for the construction of three stainless steel chemical tankers in a series.
The contract also includes options for up to three additional ships from the same series.
Each tanker will have a length of 158.98 metres, a beam of 26.8 metres, a draught of 14.2 metres, and a deadweight of 26,000. One MAN 5S50MEC9.7HPSCR main engine will propel each vessel to a service speed of 14 knots in addition to meeting EEDI phase III requirements.
China's Yangtze River Shipbuilding has handed over a new very large ethane carrier (VLEC) to SP Chemicals of Singapore.
ACS SP Voyager is the first ship in a planned series of five VLECs. The Bureau Veritas-classed newbuild has a length of 229.9 metres, a beam of 36.5 metres, a depth of 22.5 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 100,000 cubic metres.
The VLEC was designed to be able to navigate in the Houston Ship Channel and to be capable of berthing many major liquefied gas handling terminals worldwide.
DHT Holding has entered into an agreement with South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean regarding the construction of a very large crude carrier (VLCC).
The ship will be a sister of DHT Antelope (pictured), DHT Addax and DHT Gazelle, three VLCCs that were delivered to DHT Holdings in the first quarter of 2026. Another sister, DHT Impala, is scheduled to be handed over to DHT Holdings within the first half of this year.
The new VLCC is scheduled for delivery in August 2028. DHT Holdings said it will be built to high specifications with premium earning power through advanced fuel economics, reduced emissions, and large carrying capacity.
COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET) has signed shipbuilding contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of four 175,000 cubic metre liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
The total investment for the vessels is CNY6.445 billion ($952.7 million), which the shipowner will fund through a combination of internal resources and external financing.
The vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2030, after which they will be chartered to Shell Tankers Singapore for a period of seven years. The charter agreement includes extension options and is expected to generate total lease revenues of approximately CNY5.4 billion.
Scorpio Tankers announced on May 27 that it has agreed to sell four LR2 product tankers for an aggregate of $285.8 million and signed a letter of intent to acquire two newbuilding vessels.
To expand its fleet, the company entered into a letter of intent to purchase two scrubber-fitted MR newbuilding product tankers for $46.25 million each. These vessels are scheduled for construction at Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding in China, with deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2030.