DHT Holdings orders additional VLCC from Korean builder

DHT Holding has entered into an agreement with South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean regarding the construction of a very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The ship will be a sister of DHT Antelope (pictured), DHT Addax and DHT Gazelle, three VLCCs that were delivered to DHT Holdings in the first quarter of 2026. Another sister, DHT Impala, is scheduled to be handed over to DHT Holdings within the first half of this year.

The new VLCC is scheduled for delivery in August 2028. DHT Holdings said it will be built to high specifications with premium earning power through advanced fuel economics, reduced emissions, and large carrying capacity.