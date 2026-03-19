VESSEL REVIEW | DHT Antelope & DHT Addax – DHT Holdings welcomes low-emission VLCCs to fleet

DHT Holdings has taken delivery of two new very large crude carriers (VLCCs) built by Hanwha Ocean of South Korea.

DHT Antelope and DHT Addax are the first two ships in a new series of VLCCs. DHT Holdings said both vessels will be operated in the spot market, enabling the company to benefit from short-term rate volatility.

DHT Holdings said the acquisition of the ships is part of a fully funded programme intended to increase the company’s customer offerings and earnings power.