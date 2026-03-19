VESSEL REVIEW | DHT Antelope & DHT Addax – DHT Holdings welcomes low-emission VLCCs to fleet
DHT Holdings has taken delivery of two new very large crude carriers (VLCCs) built by Hanwha Ocean of South Korea.
DHT Antelope and DHT Addax are the first two ships in a new series of VLCCs. DHT Holdings said both vessels will be operated in the spot market, enabling the company to benefit from short-term rate volatility.
DHT Holdings said the acquisition of the ships is part of a fully funded programme intended to increase the company’s customer offerings and earnings power.
Significant capacities coupled with exhaust gas aftertreatment
The newbuilds each have an LOA of 331 metres (1,090 feet), a beam of 60 metres (200 feet), a draught of 11 metres (36 feet), and a summer deadweight of 281,800.
An IMO Tier III-compliant propulsion setup that includes exhaust gas cleaning systems, thus allowing for operation on high-sulphur fuel oil even in many emission control areas worldwide.
Two more sister ships in the pipeline
DHT Antelope and DHT Addax are both classed by Lloyd’s Register and sail under the flag of the Marshall Islands. The remaining two VLCCs in the series, DHT Gazelle and DHT Impala, are scheduled to be handed over to DHT Holdings within the first half of 2026 following their completion by South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho.
When all four ships have been delivered, DHT Holdings will have a VLCC fleet consisting of 25 ships. Their acquisition has allowed the company to divest of its ships that were built as early as 2007, thus lowering the average age of the fleet.