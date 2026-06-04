Chinese builder delivers VLEC to Singapore's SP Chemicals

China's Yangtze River Shipbuilding has handed over a new very large ethane carrier (VLEC) to SP Chemicals of Singapore.

ACS SP Voyager is the first ship in a planned series of five VLECs. The Bureau Veritas-classed newbuild has a length of 229.9 metres, a beam of 36.5 metres, a depth of 22.5 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 100,000 cubic metres.

The VLEC was designed to be able to navigate in the Houston Ship Channel and to be capable of berthing many major liquefied gas handling terminals worldwide.