COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation orders four newbuild LNG carriers

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET) has signed shipbuilding contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of four 175,000 cubic metre liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The total investment for the vessels is CNY6.445 billion ($952.7 million), which the shipowner will fund through a combination of internal resources and external financing.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2030, after which they will be chartered to Shell Tankers Singapore for a period of seven years. The charter agreement includes extension options and is expected to generate total lease revenues of approximately CNY5.4 billion.