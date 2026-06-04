Korea's Heung-A orders chemical tanker trio from Chinese yard

South Korean shipping company Heung-A Line has selected China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group for the construction of three stainless steel chemical tankers in a series.
The contract also includes options for up to three additional ships from the same series.
Each tanker will have a length of 158.98 metres, a beam of 26.8 metres, a draught of 14.2 metres, and a deadweight of 26,000. One MAN 5S50MEC9.7HPSCR main engine will propel each vessel to a service speed of 14 knots in addition to meeting EEDI phase III requirements.
The main engine and generators on each ship will be fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions standards.
Each tanker will also feature CCTV cameras, a ballast water management system, improved facilities for safeguarding the crew during piracy incidents, and hull coatings with improved corrosion resistance.
Construction of the tankers will be undertaken in compliance with Korea Register requirements.