Korea's Heung-A orders chemical tanker trio from Chinese yard

South Korean shipping company Heung-A Line has selected China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group for the construction of three stainless steel chemical tankers in a series.

The contract also includes options for up to three additional ships from the same series.

Each tanker will have a length of 158.98 metres, a beam of 26.8 metres, a draught of 14.2 metres, and a deadweight of 26,000. One MAN 5S50MEC9.7HPSCR main engine will propel each vessel to a service speed of 14 knots in addition to meeting EEDI phase III requirements.