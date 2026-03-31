DHT Holdings welcomes third VLCC in series

DHT Holdings has taken delivery of a new very large crude carrier (VLCC) built by HD Hyundai Samho of South Korea.
DHT Gazelle is the third VLCC in a series to be acquired by DHT Holdings. The first two ships, DHT Antelope (pictured) and DHT Addax, were handed over earlier this year by South Korea's Hanwha Ocean.
DHT Holdings said the acquisition of the ships is part of a fully funded programme intended to increase the company’s customer offerings and earnings power.
The Lloyd's Register-classed newbuild has an LOA of 331 metres, a beam of 60 metres, a draught of 11 metres, and a summer deadweight of 281,800. An IMO Tier III-compliant propulsion setup includes exhaust gas cleaning systems, thus allowing for operation on high-sulphur fuel oil even in many emission control areas worldwide.
DHT Impala, the fourth ship in the series, will be delivered to DHT this June.
When all four ships have been delivered, DHT Holdings will have a VLCC fleet consisting of 25 ships.