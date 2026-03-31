DHT Holdings welcomes third VLCC in series

DHT Holdings has taken delivery of a new very large crude carrier (VLCC) built by HD Hyundai Samho of South Korea.

DHT Gazelle is the third VLCC in a series to be acquired by DHT Holdings. The first two ships, DHT Antelope (pictured) and DHT Addax, were handed over earlier this year by South Korea's Hanwha Ocean.

DHT Holdings said the acquisition of the ships is part of a fully funded programme intended to increase the company’s customer offerings and earnings power.