Tanker News Roundup | July 16 – Asian yards focus: new gas carriers are delivered as Chinese and Korean builders secure overseas orders

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has ordered four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China.

The vessels will each have a capacity of 175,000 cubic metres and are scheduled for delivery in 2029, with the transaction valued at AED3.3 billion ($900 million).

This agreement expands the shipping company's total LNG newbuild programme to 18 vessels as part of its ongoing fleet expansion.

ADNOC L&S also marked the delivery of the first of four very large ammonia carriers, which have a carrying capacity of 93,000 cubic metres.