Tanker News Roundup | July 16 – Asian yards focus: new gas carriers are delivered as Chinese and Korean builders secure overseas orders

Deliveries include an LPG carrier for a Japanese owner, an ammonia carrier for a UAE company, and a chemical tanker for a Chinese operator. A Korean yard has meanwhile secured orders from Greek and Omani customers.
ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has ordered four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China.
The vessels will each have a capacity of 175,000 cubic metres and are scheduled for delivery in 2029, with the transaction valued at AED3.3 billion ($900 million).
This agreement expands the shipping company's total LNG newbuild programme to 18 vessels as part of its ongoing fleet expansion.
ADNOC L&S also marked the delivery of the first of four very large ammonia carriers, which have a carrying capacity of 93,000 cubic metres.
Oman-based Asyad Shipping Company has agreed to purchase six medium range product tankers from South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries. Signed on July 8, the shipbuilding contract is valued at approximately OMR119 million ($308 million).
Alongside the construction deal, the company secured five-year time-charter agreements with a major global energy firm for all six vessels.
The vessels are expected to be delivered starting in 2029, according to a company statement.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) formally named its newest very large gas carrier (VLGC) during a ceremony on Tuesday, July 7.
Lyla Pathfinder is a sister ship of Luna Pathfinder and Lucent Pathfinder, which were handed over to NYK earlier this year. All three ships were built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries in compliance with Panamanian flag and ClassNK requirements.
The newbuild has an LOA of 229.9 metres, a moulded beam of 37.2 metres, a summer draught of 11.65 metres, a moulded depth of 21.9 metres, a gross tonnage of 49,561, a total cargo capacity of 86,930 cubic metres, and space for 30 crewmembers.
Chinese shipowner SC Shipping (Shanghai) recently took delivery of a new stainless steel chemical tanker built by the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG).
SC Epidote is the second chemical tanker in a series to be built by WSIG for the same owner. SC Diamond, the first ship in the series, was delivered in January of this year.
The ship has an LOA of 158.98 metres, a beam of 27 metres, a deadweight of 25,900, and 22 cargo tanks to permit the simultaneous transport of two or more different cargo types. The tanks have been designed to permit the transport of 20 types of chemical cargo.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) has ordered a second LNG carrier from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2029.
This contract increases the newbuilding programme of the Greek tanker operator to 20 vessels.
The first ship of the programme, a DP2 shuttle tanker named Anfield DP, is scheduled for delivery in late July 2026. This vessel has secured a minimum 10-year charter with an unnamed US oil major, with options to extend the agreement up to 20 years.