NYK christens new dual-fuel LPG carrier

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) formally named its newest very large gas carrier (VLGC) during a ceremony on Tuesday, July 7.

Lyla Pathfinder is a sister ship of Luna Pathfinder and Lucent Pathfinder, which were handed over to NYK earlier this year. All three ships were built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries in compliance with Panamanian flag and ClassNK requirements.

The newbuild has an LOA of 229.9 metres, a moulded beam of 37.2 metres, a summer draught of 11.65 metres, a moulded depth of 21.9 metres, a gross tonnage of 49,561, a total cargo capacity of 86,930 cubic metres, and space for 30 crewmembers.