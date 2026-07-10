ADNOC L&S places newbuild orders for LNG carriers, takes delivery of ammonia carrier

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has ordered four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China.
The vessels will each have a capacity of 175,000 cubic metres and are scheduled for delivery in 2029, with the transaction valued at AED3.3 billion ($900 million).
This agreement expands the shipping company's total LNG newbuild programme to 18 vessels as part of its ongoing fleet expansion.
The company has already taken delivery of six 175,000-cubic-metre LNG carriers from the Chinese shipyard, valued at $1.2 billion, with five of those vessels deployed on contracts of up to 15 years with ADNOC Gas since May 2026.
The four additional vessels are expected by ADNOC L&S to be deployed on long-term charters to secure future revenue.
Jiangnan Shipyard has previously received orders from the company for six LNG carriers, nine very large ethane carriers, four very large ammonia carriers, and five very large gas carriers.
ADNOC L&S also marked the delivery of the first of four very large ammonia carriers, which have a carrying capacity of 93,000 cubic metres.
AW Shipping, a joint venture with Wanhua Chemical Group, ordered the four ammonia carriers and nine ethane carriers in 2024 for $1.9 billion.
An additional eight LNG carriers are currently under construction at South Korean shipbuilders Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean for an investment of $2.5 billion. Scheduled to begin delivery in 2028, these vessels will operate under 20-year time charters to ADNOC Gas.