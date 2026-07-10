ADNOC L&S places newbuild orders for LNG carriers, takes delivery of ammonia carrier

The company has already taken delivery of six 175,000-cubic-metre LNG carriers from the Chinese shipyard, valued at $1.2 billion, with five of those vessels deployed on contracts of up to 15 years with ADNOC Gas since May 2026.

The four additional vessels are expected by ADNOC L&S to be deployed on long-term charters to secure future revenue.

Jiangnan Shipyard has previously received orders from the company for six LNG carriers, nine very large ethane carriers, four very large ammonia carriers, and five very large gas carriers.