Tsakos Energy Navigation orders second LNG carrier from Korean yard

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) has ordered a second LNG carrier from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2029.

This contract increases the newbuilding programme of the Greek tanker operator to 20 vessels.

The first ship of the programme, a DP2 shuttle tanker named Anfield DP, is scheduled for delivery in late July 2026. This vessel has secured a minimum 10-year charter with an unnamed US oil major, with options to extend the agreement up to 20 years.