VESSEL REVIEW | Luna Pathfinder & Lucent Pathfinder – NYK dual-fuel LPG carriers to support global trade
Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has taken delivery of two new very large gas carriers (VLGCs) in a series.
Luna Pathfinder and Lucent Pathfinder were built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries in compliance with Panamanian flag and ClassNK requirements. The dual-fuel LPG carriers will be chartered by various companies for the global transport of LPG.
Each ship has an LOA of 229.9 metres (754.3 feet), a moulded beam of 37.2 metres (122 feet), a summer draught of 11.65 metres (38.22 feet), a moulded depth of 21.9 metres (71.9 feet), a gross tonnage of 49,561, a total cargo capacity of 86,920 cubic metres (3.07 million cubic feet), and space for 30 crewmembers.
Flexible cargo carrying arrangements
The VLGCs are equipped with separate cargo tanks and are capable of simultaneously transporting LPG and other types of liquid cargo. The vessels were also designed to have increased cargo tank capacity, while keeping principal dimensions similar to those of conventional-type vessels so that these can be berthed at major LPG terminals worldwide.
The vessels are each equipped with a Kawasaki-MAN B&W 6G60ME-C10.5-LGIP electronically controlled, dual-fuel engine capable of using both diesel and LPG as fuel and delivering a service speed of 17 knots.
Low-emission propulsion with option to be reconfigured for ammonia fuel
By utilising the rotation of the shaft connected from the main engine to the propeller to generate electricity, the diesel generators can be shut down during regular navigation, enabling operation primarily on LPG fuel.
NYK said that when the ships use LPG as fuel, emissions of SOx are reduced by more than 95 per cent and those of greenhouse gases are reduced by over 20 per cent compared to operation on conventional heavy fuel oil.
Systems for exhaust gas recirculation and selective catalytic reduction are also fitted. The fuel consumption of each ship can be reduced further with the aid of a Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins, a semi-duct system, and energy-saving fins around the propeller.
The VLGCs’ propulsion systems can also be modified in the future to permit operation on ammonia fuel.
Luna Pathfinder will be chartered by Astomos Energy Corporation while Lucent Pathfinder will be chartered by UAE-based BGN International DMCC.