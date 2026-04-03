VESSEL REVIEW | Luna Pathfinder & Lucent Pathfinder – NYK dual-fuel LPG carriers to support global trade

Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has taken delivery of two new very large gas carriers (VLGCs) in a series.

Luna Pathfinder and Lucent Pathfinder were built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries in compliance with Panamanian flag and ClassNK requirements. The dual-fuel LPG carriers will be chartered by various companies for the global transport of LPG.

Each ship has an LOA of 229.9 metres (754.3 feet), a moulded beam of 37.2 metres (122 feet), a summer draught of 11.65 metres (38.22 feet), a moulded depth of 21.9 metres (71.9 feet), a gross tonnage of 49,561, a total cargo capacity of 86,920 cubic metres (3.07 million cubic feet), and space for 30 crewmembers.