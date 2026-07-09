Asyad Shipping orders six product tankers with Korean shipbuilder

Oman-based Asyad Shipping Company has agreed to purchase six medium range product tankers from South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries. Signed on July 8, the shipbuilding contract is valued at approximately OMR119 million ($308 million).

Alongside the construction deal, the company secured five-year time-charter agreements with a major global energy firm for all six vessels.

The vessels are expected to be delivered starting in 2029, according to a company statement.