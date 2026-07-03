China's SC Shipping welcomes second chemical tanker in series

Chinese shipowner SC Shipping (Shanghai) recently took delivery of a new stainless steel chemical tanker built by the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG).

SC Epidote is the second chemical tanker in a series to be built by WSIG for the same owner. SC Diamond, the first ship in the series, was delivered in January of this year.

The ship has an LOA of 158.98 metres, a beam of 27 metres, a deadweight of 25,900, and 22 cargo tanks to permit the simultaneous transport of two or more different cargo types. The tanks have been designed to permit the transport of 20 types of chemical cargo.