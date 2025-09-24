Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | September 25 – Chinese-built car carriers plus Ro-Ro and bulker deliveries to Sweden

Car carriers belonging to three separate owners have entered service in Europe and China. Meanwhile, two Swedish shipping companies recently took delivery of new vessels following completion at Asian yards.
Sallaum Lines introduced its new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) into service in a ceremony at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges on Friday, September 19.
Ocean Breeze has a length of 199.9 metres, a beam of 38 metres, space for 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks, and dual-fuel engines that can run on LNG. An optimised hull design and energy-saving devices meanwhile further increase efficiency.
Chinese automobile manufacturer the Geely Holding Group held a naming ceremony for a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) at the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan on Sunday, September 21.
Jisu Glory is the tenth dual-fuel, 7,000CEU PCTC to be delivered by China's CIMC Raffles to UK shipping company Zodiac Maritime. The first of the ten ships is BYD Explorer No 1, which was handed over in 2024.
A new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) recently delivered to Chinese shipping company the SAIC Group has departed for Europe on her maiden operational voyage.
Anji Flourishment sailed out of China's Port of Yantai with cargo consisting of more than 3,400 vehicles on Sunday, September 21.
Finland's ESL Shipping, through Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping, recently took delivery of a new cargo vessel built by Indian shipyard Chowgule and Company.
Ventumar is the eighth vessel in a series of 12 ordered by ESL. The 89.95-metre, 5,350DWT plug-in hybrid vessel is designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products including steel, forest products, fertiliser, and project cargo.
Swedish shipping company Stena Line has welcomed the first of its new hybrid freight ferries to Belfast Harbour in the UK.
The purpose-built Ro-Ro vessel Stena Futura will go into service on the freight-only Belfast to Heysham route on Monday, September 22.