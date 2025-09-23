Sallaum Lines introduces dual-fuel car carrier into service

Sallaum Lines introduced its new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) into service in a ceremony at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges on Friday, September 19.
Ocean Breeze has a length of 199.9 metres, a beam of 38 metres, space for 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks, and dual-fuel engines that can run on LNG. An optimised hull design and energy-saving devices meanwhile further increase efficiency.
Ocean Breeze is the first of six LNG dual-fuel PCTCs to join the Sallaum Lines fleet by 2027, adding over 45,000 CEU in capacity. Construction was undertaken by China's Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in compliance with ABS class rules.
Sallaum Lines said the acquisition of Ocean Breeze is part of a broader strategy by the company to establish a China-focused global logistics network. The strategy also includes the construction and delivery of six additional PCTC by Chinese shipyards and the opening of a new office in Shanghai to support Chinese automotive manufacturers directly.