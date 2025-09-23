Sallaum Lines introduces dual-fuel car carrier into service

Sallaum Lines introduced its new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) into service in a ceremony at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges on Friday, September 19.

Ocean Breeze has a length of 199.9 metres, a beam of 38 metres, space for 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks, and dual-fuel engines that can run on LNG. An optimised hull design and energy-saving devices meanwhile further increase efficiency.