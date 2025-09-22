Zodiac Maritime's newest car carrier named in China
Chinese automobile manufacturer the Geely Holding Group held a naming ceremony for a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) at the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan on Sunday, September 21.
Jisu Glory is the tenth dual-fuel, 7,000CEU PCTC to be delivered by China's CIMC Raffles to UK shipping company Zodiac Maritime. The first of the ten ships is BYD Explorer No 1, which was handed over in 2024.
The DNV-classed Jisu Glory is owned by Zodiac and leased to the Geely Holding Group through its Jisu Logistics business unit.
The newbuild has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and 12 decks with a total capacity of 7,000 CEUs. Four decks are liftable to permit the transport of tall vehicles such as buses and trailers, while decks 11 and 12 are for the transport of hydrogen-powered and natural gas-powered vehicles.
The ship's dual-fuel propulsion system utilises LNG as its main fuel due to its significantly reduced NOx and SOx emissions compared to conventional marine fuels. The LNG is fed by two IMO Type C 2,000-cubic-metre tanks.
Jisu Glory departed on her maiden commercial voyage on the same day as her christening. She is now en route to Europe with a cargo of vehicles.