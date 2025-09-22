Zodiac Maritime's newest car carrier named in China

Chinese automobile manufacturer the Geely Holding Group held a naming ceremony for a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) at the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan on Sunday, September 21.

Jisu Glory is the tenth dual-fuel, 7,000CEU PCTC to be delivered by China's CIMC Raffles to UK shipping company Zodiac Maritime. The first of the ten ships is BYD Explorer No 1, which was handed over in 2024.