ESL Shipping takes delivery of eighth hybrid cargo vessel in series

Finland's ESL Shipping, through Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping, recently took delivery of a new cargo vessel built by Indian shipyard Chowgule and Company.
Ventumar is the eighth vessel in a series of 12 ordered by ESL. The 89.95-metre, 5,350DWT plug-in hybrid vessel is designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products including steel, forest products, fertiliser, and project cargo.
The 12 vessels in the series will all be delivered by the summer of 2026, with every second vessel owned by investors but all being commercially operated by AtoB@C.
Design work on Ventumar and her sisters was undertaken by Netherlands-based SMB Naval Architects. The series was developed with shore power connectivity, a large battery installation, and improved cargo intake.
The vessel is fitted with a 1MWh energy storage system with peak-shaving capability (levelling the load of the main engine to enable fuel savings) and the ability to allow fully electric navigation for a maximum of two hours, making it ideal for use in ports with emissions regulations.
There are two provision cranes located on top of the gantry crane. These can lift heavy tools/equipment to and from the aft store and between the shore and the cargo hold. Ventilators and dehumidifiers are also fitted to control the interior environment in the hold.
