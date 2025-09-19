ESL Shipping takes delivery of eighth hybrid cargo vessel in series

Finland's ESL Shipping, through Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping, recently took delivery of a new cargo vessel built by Indian shipyard Chowgule and Company.

Ventumar is the eighth vessel in a series of 12 ordered by ESL. The 89.95-metre, 5,350DWT plug-in hybrid vessel is designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products including steel, forest products, fertiliser, and project cargo.