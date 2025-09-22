SAIC's new dual-fuel car carrier sails for Europe on maiden voyage

A new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) recently delivered to Chinese shipping company the SAIC Group has departed for Europe on her maiden operational voyage.
Anji Flourishment sailed out of China's Port of Yantai with cargo consisting of more than 3,400 vehicles on Sunday, September 21.
The newbuild belongs to the same series as Anji Soundness, which was delivered to SAIC in 2024 following completion at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing).
Construction of the PCTC was undertaken by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) affiliate Jiangnan Shipyard while CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute provided design work in compliance with DNV and China Classification Society class rules.
Anji Flourishment has an LOA of 228 metres, a beam of 37.8 metres, a draught of 10.3 metres, and a total capacity of 9,500 CEUs.
The vehicle decks are fitted with individual vehicle straps capable of holding up to 2.5 tons to prevent cargo from shifting even as the ship encounters large waves while underway. Intelligent systems will meanwhile help enhance cargo efficiency, allowing loading to full capacity to be completed in less time.
In addition to vehicles, the decks may also be used for the transport of other types of heavy freight such as construction equipment.