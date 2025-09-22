SAIC's new dual-fuel car carrier sails for Europe on maiden voyage

Anji Flourishment has an LOA of 228 metres, a beam of 37.8 metres, a draught of 10.3 metres, and a total capacity of 9,500 CEUs.

The vehicle decks are fitted with individual vehicle straps capable of holding up to 2.5 tons to prevent cargo from shifting even as the ship encounters large waves while underway. Intelligent systems will meanwhile help enhance cargo efficiency, allowing loading to full capacity to be completed in less time.

In addition to vehicles, the decks may also be used for the transport of other types of heavy freight such as construction equipment.