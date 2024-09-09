VESSEL REVIEW | BYD Explorer No 1 – LNG-fuelled vehicle carrier to support Chinese car manufacturer’s export activities

First ship of a growing fleet

LNG fuel is fed to the engines and the generators by two IMO Type C storage tanks. In LNG mode, the ship can still attain a speed of 19 knots and sail up to 15,800 nautical miles. Low-resistance methylsilane anti-fouling paint has meanwhile been used on the hull to help further reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions over the same sailing distances.

The Liberian-flagged BYD Explorer No 1 has already completed its maiden operational voyage. In mid-January of this year, the ship departed Shenzhen with a cargo of more than 5,000 electric vehicles for distribution by BYD’s local offices in the Netherlands and Germany. Later sailings included stops in the UK and Spain.