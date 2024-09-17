Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | September 17 – Focus on Chinese and Japanese yards; deliveries to Asia and Europe
The spotlight this week is on the Far East as we cover deliveries and ongoing construction projects by shipyards in China and Japan. Deliveries include those to customers in Asia and Europe.
Chinese yard starts constriction on methanol dual-fuel bulker pair
China's Wuhu Shipyard has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of two new bulk carriers in a series ordered by an undisclosed customer.
The ships will each have an LOA of 229 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a depth of 20.9 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 88,700, and dual-fuel engines that can also run on methanol.
Construction of the vessels will be in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.
New bulker delivered to India's Chellaram Shipping
India's Chellaram Shipping has taken delivery of a new bulk carrier built by Chinese shipyard Sumec Marine.
Darya Diya has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 32.26 metres, and a depth of 18.8 metres. The ship also has a number of efficiency-enhancing features such as an optimised hull form and low-friction paint.
A shore connection will be available to supply electrical power for the onboard systems while at berth without having to rely on the main engines.
Germany's Briese Group takes delivery of 9,000DWT multi-purpose carrier
German shipping company the Briese Group took delivery of a new multi-purpose cargo vessel from Chinese shipbuilder Dayang Offshore Equipment on Wednesday, September 11.
Eco Treasure is the fourth unit in a series of ten 9,000DWT vessels built by Dayang Offshore Equipment to a design by Netherlands-based naval architect Groot Ship Design. Sister ships Eco Titan, Eco Trust, and Eco Trophy were handed over to Briese earlier this year.
AAL Shipping welcomes new heavy lift vessel to fleet
Singapore-based AAL Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new heavy lift vessel built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China.
The 32,000DWT, dual-fuel multi-purpose AAL Houston was designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in collaboration with AAL and Columbia Shipmanagement in compliance with DNV class rules. It is a sister of AAL Hamburg and AAL Limassol, which were delivered earlier this year.
Hoegh Autoliners christens second car carrier in series
Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners has formally named a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) fitted with environment-friendly technologies.
Built by China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu), Höegh Borealis is the second in the 12-strong Aurora-class designed for the transport of rolling cargo such as up to 9,100 cars, agricultural machinery, and mining equipment as well as general solo cargo. The class lead ship, Höegh Aurora, was delivered earlier this year.
Japanese builder delivers Ultramax bulker to Norway's Belships
Imabari Shipbuilding of Japan handed over a new Ultramax bulk carrier to Norwegian shipowner Belships on Wednesday, September 4. Named Belgrace, the ship is classed by ClassNK and is registered to the flag of Liberia.