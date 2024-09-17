Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | September 17 – Focus on Chinese and Japanese yards; deliveries to Asia and Europe

China's Wuhu Shipyard has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of two new bulk carriers in a series ordered by an undisclosed customer.

The ships will each have an LOA of 229 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a depth of 20.9 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 88,700, and dual-fuel engines that can also run on methanol.

Construction of the vessels will be in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.