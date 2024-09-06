Japanese builder delivers Ultramax bulker to Norway's Belships
Imabari Shipbuilding of Japan handed over a new Ultramax bulk carrier to Norwegian shipowner Belships on Wednesday, September 4. Named Belgrace, the ship is classed by ClassNK and is registered to the flag of Liberia.
The newbuild has an LOA of 199.98 metres, a beam of 32.24 metres, a depth of 19.3 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 63,718, and a gross tonnage of 36,145. One MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine will propel the ship to speeds of up to 14 knots.
The cargo holds are each equipped with a top tank and a funnel tank to ensure suitability for loading solid bulk cargo. The cargo compartment has a large opening for easy loading and unloading, and each cargo compartment is equipped with a folding hatch cover that can be opened and closed either forward or backward, thus helping save space in addition to requiring less manpower.
The deck is equipped with four cranes, which can be used to handle cargo in ports lacking in the necessary facilities.
The vessel will be used primarily for the transport of grain and coal but may also carry other cargo such as iron ore, cement, steel coils, and even IMDG Code-compliant dangerous goods.