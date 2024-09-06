Japanese builder delivers Ultramax bulker to Norway's Belships

The newbuild has an LOA of 199.98 metres, a beam of 32.24 metres, a depth of 19.3 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 63,718, and a gross tonnage of 36,145. One MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine will propel the ship to speeds of up to 14 knots.

The cargo holds are each equipped with a top tank and a funnel tank to ensure suitability for loading solid bulk cargo. The cargo compartment has a large opening for easy loading and unloading, and each cargo compartment is equipped with a folding hatch cover that can be opened and closed either forward or backward, thus helping save space in addition to requiring less manpower.