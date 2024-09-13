Germany's Briese Group takes delivery of 9,000DWT multi-purpose carrier

Eco Treasure is the fourth unit in a series of ten 9,000DWT vessels built by Dayang Offshore Equipment to a design by Netherlands-based naval architect Groot Ship Design. Sister ships Eco Titan, Eco Trust, and Eco Trophy were handed over to Briese earlier this year.

The newbuild measures 133 by 19 metres and is capable of carrying bulk as well as project cargo. The superstructure is arranged on the foredeck, allowing the entire open deck area of more than 2,000 square metres to be used for stowage of deck cargo.