Hoegh Autoliners christens second car carrier in series

The freight will be carried on 14 decks including five liftable decks. All decks have been laid out to also house electric vehicles, and these are also strengthened to allow transport of heavier project cargo if needed.

The Aurora-class PCTCs will run on LNG and low-sulphur MGO, though the vessels' dual-fuel engines are designed to be converted to also run on ammonia in the future. These eight vessels also have DNV's ammonia and methanol ready notation. The current propulsion arrangement delivers a service speed of 14.5 knots.