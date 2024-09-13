AAL Shipping welcomes new heavy lift vessel to fleet
Singapore-based AAL Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new heavy lift vessel built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China.
The 32,000DWT, dual-fuel multi-purpose AAL Houston was designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in collaboration with AAL and Columbia Shipmanagement in compliance with DNV class rules. It is a sister of AAL Hamburg and AAL Limassol, which were delivered earlier this year.
The 179.9-metre vessel is equipped with three heavy lift port side cranes as well as a retractable weather-deck system. Developed in-house by AAL, this weather-deck increases the clear stowage space on deck to over 5,200 square metres. The ship can also carry up to 1,910 TEUs including 35 reefer containers.
The vessels’ cargo holds are equipped with fire detection systems, CO2 fire extinguishing systems, and independent dehumidifiers. Ventilation of the holds is in accordance with the requirements for carriage of dangerous cargo.
AAL Houston will soon join its sisters trading on key routes from Asia to Europe, America, and Australia.