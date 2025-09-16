Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | September 17 – Chinese-built car carriers, Dutch-Korean heavy lift ship orders and more

Recent deliveries include new car carriers for Chinese and Korean owners and a Ro-Ro for operation in Europe. Two separate customers have meanwhile placed orders for new heavy lift ships to be built in China.
Chinese shipping company the SAIC Group, through subsidiary Anji Logistics, recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) affiliate Jiangnan Shipyard.
Anji Flourishment belongs to the same series as Anji Soundness, which was delivered to SAIC in 2024 following completion at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing).
The latest addition to the Wallenius Sol fleet, the South Enabler, was officially named in a ceremony at the Port of Turku, Finland, on September 11. The vessel was acquired earlier this year following the company's acquisition of the British company Mann Lines and entered service in June.
The 203.4-metre-long, ice-classed Ro-Ro vessel was built by the Visentini Shipyard in Italy. It was designed by Italian naval architecture firm NAOS Ship and Boat Design.
Allseas has selected China's Guangzhou Shipyard International for the construction of a new semi-submersible heavy lift vessel (HLV).
Upon completion, Grand Tour will have a load capacity of 40,000 tonnes and will be capable of carrying large offshore structures on global routes.
The new vessel is designed to fit exactly inside the bow slot of Allseas' HLV Pioneering Spirit. The company said this integration will streamline the offshore installation process and offer clients a single solution for transport and installation of large structures fabricated far away from the installation location.
South Korea's Chung Yang Shipping (CY Shipping) and Netherlands-based BigLift Shipping are expanding their joint fleet of heavy transport vessels (HTV) to a total of eight with an order for two additional newbuilds.
The newbuilding contracts for the two latest vessels have been signed with the Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding yard in China.
South Korean shipping company HMM took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International on Tuesday, September 9.
Named Glovis Titan, the newbuild has an LOA of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a draught of 9.2 metres, a capacity of 8,600 CEUs, and a dual-fuel propulsion system that delivers a speed of 19 knots.