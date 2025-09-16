Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | September 17 – Chinese-built car carriers, Dutch-Korean heavy lift ship orders and more

Chinese shipping company the SAIC Group, through subsidiary Anji Logistics, recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) affiliate Jiangnan Shipyard.

Anji Flourishment belongs to the same series as Anji Soundness, which was delivered to SAIC in 2024 following completion at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing).