Wallenius Sol takes delivery of new Ro-Ro vessel
Wallenius Sol has taken delivery of the Ro-Ro vessel South Enabler from Italy's Visentini Shipyard. The vessel was originally ordered by Mann Lines, which Wallenius Sol acquired earlier this year.
The South Enabler was officially delivered on June 11 while passing westbound past Gibraltar. According to Wallenius Sol Chief Operating Officer Henrik Karle, "it is set to replace ML Freyja on the Tilbury–Cuxhaven–Turku–Paldiski–Bremerhaven–Tilbury route."
Following the handover, South Enabler will proceed to Zeebrugge to load cargo before entering regular service. At the same time, ML Freyja will be returned to her owners.
South Enabler measures 203.4 metres in overall length and is powered by two 7,200kW engines that are methanol-ready and capable of reaching 22 knots.
The vessel, which was designed by NAOS Ship and Boat Design, is RINA-classed and built to ice class 1A standards. It includes two vehicle decks with capacity for 197 vehicles and is equipped to handle Lo-Lo, Ro-Ro, and high and heavy cargo.
South Enabler will enter service under a five-year time charter contract.