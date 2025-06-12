Wallenius Sol takes delivery of new Ro-Ro vessel

Wallenius Sol has taken delivery of the Ro-Ro vessel South Enabler from Italy's Visentini Shipyard. The vessel was originally ordered by Mann Lines, which Wallenius Sol acquired earlier this year.

The South Enabler was officially delivered on June 11 while passing westbound past Gibraltar. According to Wallenius Sol Chief Operating Officer Henrik Karle, "it is set to replace ML Freyja on the Tilbury–Cuxhaven–Turku–Paldiski–Bremerhaven–Tilbury route."