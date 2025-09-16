China's SAIC takes delivery of dual-fuel car carrier

Chinese shipping company the SAIC Group, through subsidiary Anji Logistics, recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) affiliate Jiangnan Shipyard.
Anji Flourishment belongs to the same series as Anji Soundness, which was delivered to SAIC in 2024 following completion at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing).
Design work on the series was undertaken by CSSC's Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute in compliance with DNV and China Classification Society class rules.
Anji Flourishment has an LOA of 228 metres, a beam of 37.8 metres, a draught of 10.3 metres, and a total capacity of 9,500 CEUs.
The vehicle decks are fitted with individual vehicle straps capable of holding up to 2.5 tons to prevent cargo from shifting even as the ship encounters large waves while underway. Intelligent systems will meanwhile help enhance cargo efficiency, allowing loading to full capacity to be completed in less time.
In addition to vehicles, the decks may also be used for the transport of other types of heavy freight such as construction equipment.
Power is provided by one MAN B&W 7S60ME-C10.5-HPSCR main engine.