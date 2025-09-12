CY Shipping and BigLift order two additional newbuilds in China

South Korea's Chung Yang Shipping (CY Shipping) and Netherlands-based BigLift Shipping are expanding their joint fleet of heavy transport vessels (HTV) to a total of eight with an order for two additional newbuilds.
The newbuilding contracts for the two latest vessels have been signed with the Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding yard in China.
The first of the two new ships is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028, with the second to follow in the third quarter of 2028. These two vessels are additions to an initial order for two sister ships placed at the same shipyard.
The vessels are engineered to carry ultra-large and heavy modular cargoes and are designed to be fully interchangeable with BigLift’s existing heavy transport vessels.
Each of the new ships will measure 180 metres in length with a beam of 43 metres and will have a deadweight capacity of 25,000 tonnes. The fully unobstructed cargo deck will span 43 metres by 140 metres.
Johan Boer, Commercial Director at BigLift Shipping, remarked that the four newbuilds will add reliability and flexibility to their fleet.