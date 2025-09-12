South Korea's HMM re-enters car carrier business with newbuild acquisition

The propulsion is IMO Tier III-compliant and is able to run on LNG as well as conventional fuel oil.

This PCTC is equipped with an advanced intelligent ship system that enables intelligent management of navigation, the engine room, and the cargo spaces. It has also adopted a number of energy-saving and emissions reduction features such as hull line optimisation, propeller fairings, and main engine exhaust heat recovery systems.

Glovis Titan will be operated by Glovis Logistics while ownership will remain with HMM. According to HMM President Choi Won-hyuk, the acquisition of the PCTC marks the company’s re-entry into the car carrier business following a 23-year hiatus.