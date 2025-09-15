Allseas taps Chinese yard for new heavy lift ship

Allseas has selected China's Guangzhou Shipyard International for the construction of a new semi-submersible heavy lift vessel (HLV).

Upon completion, Grand Tour will have a load capacity of 40,000 tonnes and will be capable of carrying large offshore structures on global routes.

The new vessel is designed to fit exactly inside the bow slot of Allseas' HLV Pioneering Spirit. The company said this integration will streamline the offshore installation process and offer clients a single solution for transport and installation of large structures fabricated far away from the installation location.