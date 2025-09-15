Allseas taps Chinese yard for new heavy lift ship

Allseas has selected China's Guangzhou Shipyard International for the construction of a new semi-submersible heavy lift vessel (HLV).
Upon completion, Grand Tour will have a load capacity of 40,000 tonnes and will be capable of carrying large offshore structures on global routes.
The new vessel is designed to fit exactly inside the bow slot of Allseas' HLV Pioneering Spirit. The company said this integration will streamline the offshore installation process and offer clients a single solution for transport and installation of large structures fabricated far away from the installation location.
The new HLV will feature an advanced ballast system capable of pumping 24,000 cubic metres per hour, a methanol-ready 24MW propulsion system, an air lubrication system to help reduce drag, and a 180- by 57-metre cargo deck designed for direct skidding, Ro-Ro, and float-on/float-off operations.
Delivery of Grand Tour is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028. Upon entering service, she will be operated in support of TenneT's 2GW offshore wind project, transporting large converter stations from fabrication yards in Asia and Europe to installation sites in the Dutch and German North Sea.