Wallenius Sol names new methanol-ready vessel in Finland

The latest addition to the Wallenius Sol fleet, the South Enabler, was officially named in a ceremony at the Port of Turku, Finland, on September 11. The vessel was acquired earlier this year following the company's acquisition of the British company Mann Lines and entered service in June.
The 203.4-metre-long, ice-classed Ro-Ro vessel was built by the Visentini Shipyard in Italy. It was designed by Italian naval architecture firm NAOS Ship and Boat Design.
Wallenius Sol stated that the ship is prepared for methanol propulsion, powered by two 7,200 kW dual-fuel engines, and can reach a top speed of 22 knots. The ship is also designed to handle a wide range of cargoes, including Lo-Lo, Ro-Ro, and high and heavy cargo.
The South Enabler has been operating on the Tilbury–Cuxhaven–Turku–Paldiski–Bremerhaven–Tilbury route since June.
Erik Söderholm, Managing Director at the Port of Turku, noted that the port is pleased with the increased capacity brought by the new vessel.