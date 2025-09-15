Wallenius Sol names new methanol-ready vessel in Finland

The latest addition to the Wallenius Sol fleet, the South Enabler, was officially named in a ceremony at the Port of Turku, Finland, on September 11. The vessel was acquired earlier this year following the company's acquisition of the British company Mann Lines and entered service in June.

The 203.4-metre-long, ice-classed Ro-Ro vessel was built by the Visentini Shipyard in Italy. It was designed by Italian naval architecture firm NAOS Ship and Boat Design.