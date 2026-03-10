Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | March 11 – Chinese inland ore carrier's maiden voyage, Japanese bulker deliveries and more

Deliveries include one Chinese-built and two Japanese-built bulk carriers while an ore carrier has commenced operations on China's Jinsha River. The New Zealand Government has meanwhile entered into an agreement on the construction of a cargo vessel for inter-island routes.
A new inland ore carrier owned by China's Sichuan Port Investment Group recently departed on her maiden voyage on the Jinsha River.
The 6,000DWT Sichuan Port 005 (川港005; Chuangang 005) sailed on the voyage with a load of phosphate ore, thus signifying the commencement of her commercial operations in Sichuan province.
The ship boasts a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on either diesel or methanol. This makes her the first large cargo vessel fitted with a diesel and methanol propulsion system to be operated along the Jinsha River.
Imabari Shipbuilding Group subsidiary I-S Shipyard has delivered the 40,067 DWT bulk carrier Siete Glorias on March 4.
The Panama-flagged ship has a total length of 182.93 metres and a width of 31 metres. The ocean-going bulk carrier features a double hull hold construction of box shape with topside tanks.
The ship is powered by a J-ENG 6UEC42LSH-Eco-D3 main engine and has a depth of 15 metres (49.21 feet). It is capable of a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
The New Zealand Government has entered into an agreement with local joint venture company 44 South Shipping for the construction of a new vessel that will serve the Chatham Islands for at least 20 years.
The parties expect the 77-metre-long ship to be completed and operational by late 2027, ensuring continuity of service before the current vessel Southern Tiare retires in March 2028.
Formed as a joint venture between McCallum Bros and Nova Marine Carriers, 44 South Shipping was selected in September 2025 as the preferred supplier of shipping services to the Chatham Islands.
Shin Kasado Dockyard, a unit of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group, delivered the Ultra Determination to drybulk operator Ultrabulk on February 27.
The 64,000 DWT bulk carrier measures 199.98 metres in length and 32.24 metres in width, with a depth of 19.3 metres. It has a gross tonnage of 36,278 and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine.
Registered under the Panama flag, the Ultra Determination has an approximate service speed of 14 knots.
China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary CSSC Chengxi Shipyard delivered a new pulp carrier to local shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing on Thursday, March 5.
CSPC Sagittarius is a sister ship of CSPC Venus and CSPC Mars, which were built by CSSC subsidiary Shanchuan Heavy Industry and were delivered in 2025.
The newbuild has a length of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a draught of 10 metres, a deadweight of 85,000, and a range of 25,000 nautical miles.