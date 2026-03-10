Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | March 11 – Chinese inland ore carrier's maiden voyage, Japanese bulker deliveries and more

A new inland ore carrier owned by China's Sichuan Port Investment Group recently departed on her maiden voyage on the Jinsha River.

The 6,000DWT Sichuan Port 005 (川港005; Chuangang 005) sailed on the voyage with a load of phosphate ore, thus signifying the commencement of her commercial operations in Sichuan province.

The ship boasts a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on either diesel or methanol. This makes her the first large cargo vessel fitted with a diesel and methanol propulsion system to be operated along the Jinsha River.