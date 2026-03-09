New Zealand Government inks agreement for new cargo ship to serve Chatham Islands

The New Zealand Government has entered into an agreement with local joint venture company 44 South Shipping for the construction of a new vessel that will serve the Chatham Islands for at least 20 years.

The parties expect the 77-metre-long ship to be completed and operational by late 2027, ensuring continuity of service before the current vessel Southern Tiare (pictured) retires in March 2028.

Formed as a joint venture between McCallum Bros and Nova Marine Carriers, 44 South Shipping was selected in September 2025 as the preferred supplier of shipping services to the Chatham Islands.