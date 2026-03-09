New Zealand Government inks agreement for new cargo ship to serve Chatham Islands

The New Zealand Government has entered into an agreement with local joint venture company 44 South Shipping for the construction of a new vessel that will serve the Chatham Islands for at least 20 years.
The parties expect the 77-metre-long ship to be completed and operational by late 2027, ensuring continuity of service before the current vessel Southern Tiare (pictured) retires in March 2028.
Formed as a joint venture between McCallum Bros and Nova Marine Carriers, 44 South Shipping was selected in September 2025 as the preferred supplier of shipping services to the Chatham Islands.
The joint venture has the option of a five-year extension to the agreement if the service is performing well.
The vessel will be designed specifically for the unique needs of the Chatham Islands and will transport livestock, fuel, general freight, bulk cargo, and vehicles. Importantly, the new vessel will be designed to carry up to 4,500 sheep or 1,000 cattle (or a mix).
By comparison, Southern Tiare has capacity to carry 1,750 sheep or 420 cattle.
There will be a minimum of 14 return sailings per year for a period of 20 years.
The government said that as long as there will be sufficient demand, the minimum number of services will increase to 17 return sailings per year at the start of the fourth full calendar year following the commencement of services; this would be roughly one sailing every three weeks.
The funding agreement requires a minimum frequency of one sailing per month to ensure delivery of essential supplies (such as fuel, food, and other essential supplies) along with a minimum of four sailings to Pitt Island each year.