New Chinese inland ore carrier sails on maiden voyage

A new inland ore carrier owned by China's Sichuan Port Investment Group recently departed on her maiden voyage on the Jinsha River.
The 6,000DWT Sichuan Port 005 (川港005; Chuangang 005) sailed on the voyage with a load of phosphate ore, thus signifying the commencement of her commercial operations in Sichuan province.
The ship boasts a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on either diesel or methanol. This makes her the first large cargo vessel fitted with a diesel and methanol propulsion system to be operated along the Jinsha River.
The vessel's operation is expected to reduce fuel costs by about 20 per cent.
The hull has been designed to permit safe passage through the Jinsha River Basin and the locks of the Three Gorges Dam.
Also fitted are an intelligent control system, a negative pressure suction system, a funnel-shaped cargo hold structure, and mechanical/pneumatic unloading equipment with a rated capacity of 2,500 tons per hour.