Ultrabulk takes delivery of new 64,000DWT bulker from Japanese builder

Equipped with four sets of deck cranes and wide cargo hatch openings, the vessel features folding-type hatch covers to improve loading efficiency. These features allow the ship to carry diverse cargoes including grain, coal, ore, cement, and steel products.

The cargo holds are fitted with topside and hopper tanks, making the structure suitable for loading long-size steel and steel coils. The ship is also capable of transporting goods that fall under the international maritime solid bulk cargoes code and the international maritime dangerous goods code.

Imabari stated the hull is coated with low-friction paint and utilizes high-efficiency propellers to improve propulsion. The vessel was built to satisfy phase two and phase three requirements for emission control indicators.