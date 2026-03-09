Japanese shipbuilder hands over new 40,000DWT bulk carrier

Imabari Shipbuilding Group subsidiary I-S Shipyard has delivered the 40,067 DWT bulk carrier Siete Glorias on March 4.

The Panama-flagged ship has a total length of 182.93 metres and a width of 31 metres. The ocean-going bulk carrier features a double hull hold construction of box shape with topside tanks.

The ship is powered by a J-ENG 6UEC42LSH-Eco-D3 main engine and has a depth of 15 metres (49.21 feet). It is capable of a service speed of approximately 14 knots.