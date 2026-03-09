Japanese shipbuilder hands over new 40,000DWT bulk carrier

Imabari Shipbuilding Group subsidiary I-S Shipyard has delivered the 40,067 DWT bulk carrier Siete Glorias on March 4.
The Panama-flagged ship has a total length of 182.93 metres and a width of 31 metres. The ocean-going bulk carrier features a double hull hold construction of box shape with topside tanks.
The ship is powered by a J-ENG 6UEC42LSH-Eco-D3 main engine and has a depth of 15 metres (49.21 feet). It is capable of a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
The vessel was built to the standards of the Japanese classification society NK.
The design is suitable for loading a variety of cargoes including grain, coal, ore, cement, and steel products. Siete Glorias is equipped with four deck cranes and each cargo hold features a wide hatch opening and folding hatch cover.
Imabari claimed that the vessel achieves high propulsion performance through the use of energy-saving devices and a high-efficiency propeller. The hull is also finished with low-friction paint to improve efficiency during transit.