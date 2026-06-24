Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | June 24 – Focus on Asian yards: deliveries from China and Vietnam plus Swiss car carrier orders

Newly delivered vessels include a car carrier for a Chinese owner, a general cargo ship for operation in the UK, and a bulk carrier to transport limestone in Australia. A new Ro-Ro has been launched in China and a Swiss customer has placed additional orders for PCTCs.
COSCO Shipping has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry.
Kangqiankou is the final PCTC in a series to be ordered by COSCO Shipping for operation by its COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers division. Her earlier sisters include Peony Leader and Ganjiangkou, which were delivered in 2024.
The PCTC has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a draught of 8.65 metres, and a total capacity of 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group’s (ISSG) newest purpose-built freight vessel has arrived in Penzance in the UK upon the completion of her delivery voyage from Vietnam.
Menawethan will provide a modern freight service for the Isles of Scilly, replacing the older vessel Gry Maritha in delivering essential goods and supplies to the islands year-round.
ISSG said the vessel features a range of improvements, including a much-enhanced cargo capacity and an improved capacity for perishable, chilled and frozen goods. This means that supplies can be transferred between the mainland and the islands more reliably all year round.
Swiss shipping company Sallaum Lines has placed orders for what it said would be the largest vessels to join its fleet.
China's Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry (XSI) has been awarded a contract to build two pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), each of which would have dual-fuel propulsion and a total capacity of 8,600 CEUs.
The contract also includes options for up to two additional PCTCs from the same series.
Canadian shipping company the CSL Group has taken delivery of a new self-unloading bulk carrier built by Jiangjiang Nanyang Shipyard in China.
CSL said Yampu is the world's first battery-powered self-unloading bulk carrier. The ship has departed on her maiden voyage to commence operations for Australian cement manufacturer Adbri in Birkenhead in South Australia.
The purpose-built, 11,000DWT ship was designed to transport approximately 2.7 million tonnes of limestone annually for Adbri. CSL said this marks an increase of 35 per cent over her predecessor.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Wuchang Shipyard has launched a new Ro-Ro vessel ordered by French shipping company LD Armateurs (LDA).
Spirit of Mobile is the second vessel in a new series of RoRo ships owned by LDA and chartered to Airbus. Spirit of Toulouse, the first vessel in the series, was launched earlier this year.
LDA said the vessel will incorporate technologies designed to significantly reduce its environmental footprint. It will be powered by six 35-metre Norsepower "rotor sails" [with limited real-world effectiveness, –ed], along with dual-fuel engines.