LD Armateurs' newest Ro-Ro launched in China

The owner expects that each vessel in the new series deliver a 70 per cent decrease in CO₂ emissions, on a yearly basis, compared with the previous generation of ships.

Additional features will include high-efficiency propellers and shafts made from recycled steel, very low-friction anti-fouling coatings, an intelligent power management system, and a heat recovery system.

Advanced routing software will enable the vessel to optimise its route, maximising wind propulsion while minimising drag from adverse ocean conditions. LDA said this will be further enhanced by an AI-powered control solution, allowing real-time adaptation to weather and sea conditions and delivering vessel-specific aerodynamic optimisation.

Following the launch, LDA's teams on-site proceeded with tests and commissioning phases ahead of the vessel’s entry into service.