LD Armateurs' newest Ro-Ro launched in China

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Wuchang Shipyard has launched a new Ro-Ro vessel ordered by French shipping company LD Armateurs (LDA).
Spirit of Mobile is the second vessel in a new series of RoRo ships owned by LDA and chartered to Airbus. Spirit of Toulouse, the first vessel in the series, was launched earlier this year.
LDA said the vessel will incorporate technologies designed to significantly reduce its environmental footprint. It will be powered by six 35-metre Norsepower "rotor sails" [with limited real-world effectiveness, –ed], along with dual-fuel engines.
The owner expects that each vessel in the new series deliver a 70 per cent decrease in CO₂ emissions, on a yearly basis, compared with the previous generation of ships.
Additional features will include high-efficiency propellers and shafts made from recycled steel, very low-friction anti-fouling coatings, an intelligent power management system, and a heat recovery system.
Advanced routing software will enable the vessel to optimise its route, maximising wind propulsion while minimising drag from adverse ocean conditions. LDA said this will be further enhanced by an AI-powered control solution, allowing real-time adaptation to weather and sea conditions and delivering vessel-specific aerodynamic optimisation.
Following the launch, LDA's teams on-site proceeded with tests and commissioning phases ahead of the vessel’s entry into service.