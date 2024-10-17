VESSEL REVIEW | Peony Leader & Ganjiangkou – Car carrier pair to support COSCO Shipping's vehicle transport operations
China's Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has completed construction of two new pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in a series ordered by local shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing.
Peony Leader and Ganjiangkou (赣江口; “Ganjiang River Estuary”) each have an LOA of 199.99 metres (656.14 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a draught of 9.7 metres (32 feet) at full load, a depth of 14.8 metres (48.6 feet), and a total capacity of 7,000 CEUs. The propulsion machinery consists of a two-stroke main engine and three generators, all of which can run on LNG as well as conventional fuel oil. Also fitted are a bow thruster, a rudder, a fixed-pitch propeller, and two 1,675-cubic-metre (59,150-cubic-foot) LNG fuel tanks.
The LNG fuel supply system on each PCTC was independently designed by domestic manufacturers, and the gas supply capacity can meet the needs of the main engine and the two generators even if they are being run simultaneously. Each ship can reach a speed of 19 knots and can generate only minimal NOx emissions to comply with IMO Tier III requirements.
Flexible vehicle transport layout
Each vessel has 12 vehicle decks with the two topmost decks also configured for the transport of hydrogen-powered vehicles and electric vehicles. Eight of the decks are fixed in place while the remaining four may be adjustable to various heights to permit the carriage of a range of vehicle types including large trailers and buses. Loading and unloading of vehicles will be done via stern and starboard side ramp doors.
In addition to transporting vehicles, the PCTCs may also be used for carrying IMDG Code-compliant dangerous goods.
Peony Leader and Ganjiangkou will sail under the flag of Liberia and will be operated under charter by China’s COSCO Shipping Special Transport. The vessels are being used for the transport of vehicle cargo between China and various ports in Singapore, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Belgium, Sweden, and Germany.
Construction of the two PCTCs was completed by GSI in compliance with China Classification Society rules.