VESSEL REVIEW | Peony Leader & Ganjiangkou – Car carrier pair to support COSCO Shipping's vehicle transport operations

Peony Leader and Ganjiangkou (赣江口; “Ganjiang River Estuary”) each have an LOA of 199.99 metres (656.14 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a draught of 9.7 metres (32 feet) at full load, a depth of 14.8 metres (48.6 feet), and a total capacity of 7,000 CEUs. The propulsion machinery consists of a two-stroke main engine and three generators, all of which can run on LNG as well as conventional fuel oil. Also fitted are a bow thruster, a rudder, a fixed-pitch propeller, and two 1,675-cubic-metre (59,150-cubic-foot) LNG fuel tanks.

The LNG fuel supply system on each PCTC was independently designed by domestic manufacturers, and the gas supply capacity can meet the needs of the main engine and the two generators even if they are being run simultaneously. Each ship can reach a speed of 19 knots and can generate only minimal NOx emissions to comply with IMO Tier III requirements.