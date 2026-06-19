Isles of Scilly Steamship's newest freight vessel arrives in UK following delivery voyage

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group’s (ISSG) newest purpose-built freight vessel has arrived in Penzance in the UK upon the completion of her delivery voyage from Vietnam.
Menawethan will provide a modern freight service for the Isles of Scilly, replacing the older vessel Gry Maritha in delivering essential goods and supplies to the islands year-round.
ISSG said the vessel features a range of improvements, including a much-enhanced cargo capacity and an improved capacity for perishable, chilled and frozen goods. This means that supplies can be transferred between the mainland and the islands more reliably all year round.
She also has a passenger lounge with accommodation for 12 people.
Design work on Menawethan was undertaken by Piriou in collaboration with Netherlands-based Van Oossanen Naval Architects in compliance with Lloyd's Register class requirements.
The vessel's delivery voyage took approximately two months and included a transit via the Cape of Good Hope.
ISSG said it will not take formal ownership of Menawethan until final contractual and legal procedures have been completed in Penzance. The vessel will then undergo a survey by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, which is a legal requirement, as well as crew training and sea trials.