Isles of Scilly Steamship's newest freight vessel arrives in UK following delivery voyage

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group’s (ISSG) newest purpose-built freight vessel has arrived in Penzance in the UK upon the completion of her delivery voyage from Vietnam.

Menawethan will provide a modern freight service for the Isles of Scilly, replacing the older vessel Gry Maritha in delivering essential goods and supplies to the islands year-round.

ISSG said the vessel features a range of improvements, including a much-enhanced cargo capacity and an improved capacity for perishable, chilled and frozen goods. This means that supplies can be transferred between the mainland and the islands more reliably all year round.