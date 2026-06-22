COSCO Shipping takes delivery of final LNG-fuelled car carrier in series

COSCO Shipping has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry.

Kangqiankou is the final PCTC in a series to be ordered by COSCO Shipping for operation its COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers division. Her earlier sisters include Peony Leader and Ganjiangkou, which were delivered in 2024.

The PCTC has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a draught of 8.65 metres, and a total capacity of 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks.