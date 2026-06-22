COSCO Shipping takes delivery of final LNG-fuelled car carrier in series

COSCO Shipping has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry.
Kangqiankou is the final PCTC in a series to be ordered by COSCO Shipping for operation its COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers division. Her earlier sisters include Peony Leader and Ganjiangkou, which were delivered in 2024.
The PCTC has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a draught of 8.65 metres, and a total capacity of 7,500 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks.
The propulsion machinery consists of a two-stroke main engine and three generators, all of which can run on LNG as well as conventional fuel oil. The propulsion can deliver a range of 25,000 nautical miles.
Also fitted are a bow thruster, a rudder, a fixed-pitch propeller, and two LNG fuel tanks.
Kangqiankou will soon depart on her maiden commercial voyage with a cargo of 4,800 newly manufactured vehicles destined for various ports along Australia's eastern coast.