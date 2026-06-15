CSL welcomes battery-powered bulk carrier to fleet

Canadian shipping company the CSL Group has taken delivery of a new self-unloading bulk carrier built by Jiangjiang Nanyang Shipyard in China.

CSL said Yampu is the world's first battery-powered self-unloading bulk carrier. The ship has departed on her maiden voyage to commence operations for Australian cement manufacturer Adbri in Birkenhead in South Australia.

The purpose-built, 11,000DWT ship was designed to transport approximately 2.7 million tonnes of limestone annually for Adbri. CSL said this marks an increase of 35 per cent over her predecessor.