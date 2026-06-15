CSL welcomes battery-powered bulk carrier to fleet

Canadian shipping company the CSL Group has taken delivery of a new self-unloading bulk carrier built by Jiangjiang Nanyang Shipyard in China.
CSL said Yampu is the world's first battery-powered self-unloading bulk carrier. The ship has departed on her maiden voyage to commence operations for Australian cement manufacturer Adbri in Birkenhead in South Australia.
The purpose-built, 11,000DWT ship was designed to transport approximately 2.7 million tonnes of limestone annually for Adbri. CSL said this marks an increase of 35 per cent over her predecessor.
Yampu is equipped with advanced hybrid propulsion technology. CSL expects that the ship will reduce diesel consumption by 25 per cent and cut scope I emissions by 40 per cent compared to the ship she will replace.
The owner said that, by 2031, Yampu will operate fully on electrical power, enabling emissions reductions of more than 90 per cent.
The ship will be owned and operated by CSL and crewed by Australian seafarers.