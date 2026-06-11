Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | June 11 – Focus on Chinese yards: heavy lift ship delivery, bulker orders from Hong Kong and more

The focus is once again on Chinese shipbuilders this week. A heavy lift ship has been delivered to a German owner and a Swiss operator has welcomed two car carriers to its fleet. A self-unloading bulker has been handed over to a Canadian firm. Lastly, a Hong Kong company has placed newbuilding orders with two separate yards.
SAL Heavy Lift has taken delivery of a new heavy lift vessel built by Wuhu Shipyard in China.
The DNV-classed Patricia is the third in a new series of five vessels that SAL will use for transporting various types of cargo including project cargo such as offshore wind turbines. Elise, the first ship in the series, was handed over in 2025, while Frida, the second ship, was delivered earlier this year.
Patricia has an LOA of 149.9 metres, a moulded beam of 27.2 metres, a draught of 8.5 metres, a moulded depth of 16.7 metres, a cargo hold with space for 23,600 cubic metres of cargo, free deck space totalling 3,300 square metres, and a deadweight of 14,600.
Jinhui Holdings Company signed shipbuilding contracts to acquire two dry bulk carriers from Sumec Marine for a total of HK$530 million ($68 million).
The transaction was conducted through two separate indirect subsidiaries, which are each 55.69 per cent owned by the group.
The vessels will be constructed by Chinese yard New Dayang Shipbuilding, with deliveries scheduled on or before May 31, 2030, and June 30, 2030. Each dry bulk carrier has a capacity of 64,100 tonnes and costs $34 million.
Sallaum Lines has expanded its shipping fleet following the dual delivery of the pure car and truck carriers Ocean Express and Ocean Navigator in China. Constructed by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Jiangsu, both vessels will operate under the Cyprus flag.
Each vessel has a capacity of 7,400 CEU across 13 cargo decks, designed to accommodate passenger vehicles, heavy commercial trucks, and oversized project cargo.
The design features maximum vehicle height and width clearances of 5.4 metres and 13.5 metres, respectively, alongside LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems.
Hong Kong-based Jinhui Holdings has announced that its indirect subsidiaries, Jinshun Shipping and Jintong Marine, have entered into shipbuilding contracts to purchase two newbuild bulk carriers for a total price of $68.3 million.
The vessels will each cost HK$266.37 million ($34.15 million) and will be built by Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering in China.
The company reported that it expects to fund approximately 55 per cent of the total contract price through bank financing, with the remaining balance covered by internal resources.
Montreal-based CSL Group announced that it took delivery of the self-unloading vessel CSL Kuleana from Chinese yard Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding on May 29.
Now on its maiden voyage, the ship is the fourth of five Kamsarmax newbuilds developed with the company's pool partner to replace ageing vessels.
Built for dry bulk trades, the vessel has a cargo capacity of 72,250 tonnes and a self-unloading rate of up to 5,000 tonnes per hour. The standardised configuration allows the fleet to respond to market needs while maintaining consistent services for customers.