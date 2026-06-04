Jinhui Holdings to acquire two newbuild bulk carriers for $68m

Hong Kong-based Jinhui Holdings has announced that its indirect subsidiaries, Jinshun Shipping and Jintong Marine, have entered into shipbuilding contracts to purchase two newbuild bulk carriers for a total price of $68.3 million.
The vessels will each cost HK$266.37 million ($34.15 million) and will be built by Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering in China.
The company reported that it expects to fund approximately 55 per cent of the total contract price through bank financing, with the remaining balance covered by internal resources.
Both vessels, designed to carry a capacity of 64,500 tonnes, are scheduled to be delivered on or before December 31, 2030.
Jinhui Holdings explained that the acquisition aligns with its strategy to renew its fleet with "modern, larger, and more fuel-efficient vessels" while phasing out older ships.
Operating 21 vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 1.7 million tonnes, the company plans to charter the new acquisitions to third parties upon its delivery.