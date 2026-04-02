SAL Heavy Lift takes delivery of second 14,600DWT newbuild in series

SAL Heavy Lift has taken delivery of a new heavy lift vessel built by Wuhu Shipyard in China.
The DNV-classed Frida is the second in a new series of five vessels that SAL will use for transporting various types of cargo including project cargo such as offshore wind turbines. Elise, the first ship in the series, was handed over in 2025.
Frida has an LOA of 149.9 metres, a moulded beam of 27.2 metres, a draught of 8.5 metres, a moulded depth of 16.7 metres, a cargo hold with space for 23,600 cubic metres of cargo, free deck space totalling 3,300 square metres, and a deadweight of 14,600.
Cargo will be loaded and unloaded using two fully electric cranes with lifting capacities of 800 tonnes each and capable of low-noise operation.
The ship's propulsion system can be configured in the future to run on methanol while a shore power connection will help further reduce emissions. The propulsion will be able to deliver a maximum speed of 18.5 knots.
The ship boasts an optimised hull design that ensures improved seakeeping and reduced fuel consumption over the same sailing distances. The hull also guarantees low accelerations to reduce lashing and to keep cargo safe, in addition to satisfying Polar Code and Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A requirements.