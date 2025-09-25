VESSEL REVIEW | Elise – SAL Heavy Lift newbuild to take on project cargo transport
Wuhu Shipyard in China recently handed over a new heavy lift vessel ordered by Germany's Harren Group for operation by subsidiary SAL Heavy Lift.
The DNV-classed Elise is the first ship in a new series of five heavy lift vessels that SAL will use for transporting various types of cargo including project cargo such as offshore wind turbines.
Versatile hybrid propulsion and a range of cargo transport options
According to Martin Harren, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of SAL Heavy Lift, the ships will be the most efficient vessels in their class with high consumption and emission figures compared to contemporary heavy lift vessels.
Elise has an LOA of 149.9 metres (491.8 feet), a moulded beam of 27.2 metres (89.2 feet), a draught of 8.5 metres (28 feet), a moulded depth of 16.7 metres (54.8 feet), and a deadweight of approximately 14,600.
The box-shaped hold has space for 23,600 cubic metres (833,000 cubic feet) of cargo while another 3,300 cubic metres (120,000 cubic feet) of cargo can be transported on the free top deck provided by the hatch covers.
Cargo will be loaded and unloaded using two fully electric Liebherr cranes with lifting capacities of 800 tonnes each. The cranes are capable of low-noise operation.
The ship's hybrid propulsion system can be configured in the future to run on methanol. In its current configuration, the propulsion complies with IMO Tier III NOx emissions standards and is able to deliver a maximum speed of 18.5 knots.
Shore power connections are also available to reduce reliance on the onboard generators for supplying hotel loads while berthed.
Improved efficiency and safety
The ship boasts an optimised hull design that ensures improved seakeeping and reduced fuel consumption over the same sailing distances.
The hull also guarantees low accelerations to reduce lashing and to keep cargo safe, in addition to satisfying Polar Code and Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A requirements.
The vessel was designed to be as compact as possible to ensure a high level of manoeuvrability and improved access to small and shallow ports as well as ports in remote areas.
For optimum work safety, the walkways, entries, work areas and accommodation spaces have all been laid out to allow easier movement.