Jinhui Holdings to acquire two newbuild bulk carriers from Sumec, delivery in 2030

To fund the acquisition, Jinhui stated that it expects to cover 55 per cent of the total price through bank financing, while the remainder will come from internal cash resources.

Intermediate subsidiary Jinhui Shipping has also agreed to guarantee the full and punctual payment of the contract prices.

The group explained that the acquisition aligns with its fleet renewal strategy of replacing older vessels with newer, more fuel-efficient carriers. It added that upon delivery, the vessels will be chartered out to third parties to generate recurring freight and hire income.